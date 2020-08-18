Beth Painter is a Napa City Council candidate extraordinaire

We write to express our strong conviction and support of Beth Painter for the Napa District #2 City Council seat.
Beth is a proven leader whose knowledge of the earth sciences, land use and planning, and whose experience and years in county government make her a candidate extraordinaire to hold this seat on behalf of the community of Napa.
Not only does she understand the tourist-based economy of our community but she taps into the issues of community such that these two areas can co-exist successfully on behalf of community.
Further, she understands the need for urban housing but not at the expense of covering and building on green hillsides that represent the beauty of our nature and surroundings.
I wish Beth every success as we move into our election timing. Good luck, Beth.
Peggy Loar and Bart Voorsanger
Browns Valley
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!