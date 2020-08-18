Beth Painter is a Napa City Council candidate extraordinaire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We write to express our strong conviction and support of Beth Painter for the Napa District #2 City Council seat.

Beth is a proven leader whose knowledge of the earth sciences, land use and planning, and whose experience and years in county government make her a candidate extraordinaire to hold this seat on behalf of the community of Napa.

Not only does she understand the tourist-based economy of our community but she taps into the issues of community such that these two areas can co-exist successfully on behalf of community.

Further, she understands the need for urban housing but not at the expense of covering and building on green hillsides that represent the beauty of our nature and surroundings.

I wish Beth every success as we move into our election timing. Good luck, Beth.

Peggy Loar and Bart Voorsanger

Browns Valley