Beth Painter is a vote for good government in Napa

Beth Painter is a highly experienced urban planner. She has strong skills as a leader and coordinator. She understands Napa’s economy, the needs of her fellow residents and the intricacies of how laws and regulations impact decision making for the public.

I trust her intellect to scrutinize and understand the issues that come before the City Council. I trust her devotion to job and her rare gift of bringing people together to make smart choices. Her many qualities are exactly what our council needs.

Beth sees the world realistically and with humor. She is your next-door neighbor and your friend as well as your leader. We need Beth Painter on our council. I urge you to support her so we all win.

Leona H. Rice

Napa

