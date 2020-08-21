Beth Painter is right for Napa City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a few weeks, Napa has a unique opportunity to elect an extraordinary person, Beth Painter, to the City Council. Beth is one of the most capable, seasoned and passionate people I know, and I strongly endorse her for the Napa District #2 City Council seat.

In the three years I've lived in Napa, I have learned about the many challenges as well as wonderful aspects to living in this valley. Beth has the rare ability to find the right balance between understanding the benefits of tourism while at the same time fighting to protect our beautiful natural surroundings. She is also keenly aware of the affordable housing problems this city faces and has the thoughtfulness and temperament to tackle them in a strategic and effective way.

I couldn't think more highly of someone in a leadership and governance role than Beth. I have worked with her in a range of capacities and have always been awed by her abilities. We would be very fortunate to have Beth help guide this city into the future.

Niles Goldstein

Napa