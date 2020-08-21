Beth Painter is the best candidate for Napa City Council District 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many voters in our district know that Beth Painter brings 35 years of experience in land use and planning to the City Council and is currently serving in her 5th year on the city's Planning Commission.

Her experience is undeniable. We want to share an additional perspective. We are Beth's neighbors and have the privilege of knowing her for many years. We know Beth is kind, caring and committed to the health and welfare of our neighborhood. Qualities she will bring to City Council.

Plus, and especially important in these turbulent times, Beth listens. And not only to those who agree with her positions. We have observed that when discussing issues, Beth is most interested in hearing from everyone no matter what their thinking. She not only listens, she considers all positions very carefully. She does not bow to pressure.

We trust Beth Painter and know without a doubt she is the best candidate to serve all of us in District 2.

Barbara and Allen Balik

Napa