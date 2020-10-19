 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beth Painter is the right choice for Napa City Council District 2.

Beth Painter is the right choice for Napa City Council District 2.

{{featured_button_text}}

Why am I voting for Beth Painter for Napa City Council? Most importantly, we need City Council seats filled with experience, knowledge, and perspective. The challenges facing our city are daunting – and it’s just not the time to learn on the job. Beth brings years of land use and financial planning experience, the ability to research and delve into details, listening to all sides, and make reasoned, well thought out decisions. In today’s fast-paced environment, experience counts.

Beth understands the process of government from the outside (as a planner for county development proposals) and from the inside (as a city planning commissioner.)

We need Beth’s much-needed expertise on the City Council. She has my vote.

Ed Estin

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News