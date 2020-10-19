Beth Painter is the right choice for Napa City Council District 2.

Why am I voting for Beth Painter for Napa City Council? Most importantly, we need City Council seats filled with experience, knowledge, and perspective. The challenges facing our city are daunting – and it’s just not the time to learn on the job. Beth brings years of land use and financial planning experience, the ability to research and delve into details, listening to all sides, and make reasoned, well thought out decisions. In today’s fast-paced environment, experience counts.
Beth understands the process of government from the outside (as a planner for county development proposals) and from the inside (as a city planning commissioner.)
We need Beth’s much-needed expertise on the City Council. She has my vote.
Ed Estin
Napa
