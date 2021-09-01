Better postal service in American Canyon

I have lived in American Canyon for 13 years and at no time has this city had a full-time post office or a full-time postal employee to staff it. Despite an overwhelming need for a city of 20,000-plus, the postal system and our congressman, Mike Thompson, both refuse to address this issue.

Instead, a few years ago, after a public hearing attended by scores of citizens demanding better service and better facilities, the postal system begrudgingly enlarged the existing facility next to the American Canyon public library, but refused to make it a full-time post office by adding hours.

So what do we now have? The same hours and staffing that were in place before the public hearing (10:30-1:45, 2:30-4, M-F; 10:30-2 Saturday) staffed by never more than one employee regardless of the number of people waiting in line. That's a total of 5.25 hours of service a day, five days a week, and 3.50 hours on Saturday for a city of 20,000.

By any definition, this is a disgrace for a vibrant, thriving city that has almost doubled in population during that time. I dare say there is no other city in this country, comparable in size to American Canyon, with less postal system services per capita.

Scott Thomason

American Canyon