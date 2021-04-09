Better uses for money than vaccine investigation

Why would the county spend money hiring an outside law firm that will cost thousands of dollars to investigate an issue when their internal investigation found the issue was a standard waste management strategy?

As reported by the Napa Valley Register on March 5, County Supervisor Belia Ramos on Jan. 20 visited a vaccine clinic to tape a Spanish public service announcement to encourage the Latinx community to receive the vaccine. She was clear that she was not to receive the vaccine, but it would be a simulation. At the end of the day, the clinic offered leftover vaccine to first responders and others on a standby registry. Those leftover vaccines were dispensed, except for one single dose. That remaining dose was offered to Ms. Ramos, who was already at the clinic.

However, as soon as Supervisor Diane Dillon read the feel-good story in the Register, she requested an investigation to how Ms. Ramos, who was not a first responder or over 65 years old, received a vaccine. The situation was explained again, but this became a top priority for the Board of Supervisors and requested an investigation that all supervisors supported.

An internal investigation was held, which found that at the end of the long workday that this was good “waste management strategy” by vaccinating those who were available, so every bit of vaccine is used.