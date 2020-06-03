Better way to fix leaky roof?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am interested in the letter by Jack Gray of May 25 ("A teaching moment"). He talks about local schools home schooling kids utilizing computer technology “…which would reduce the need for continuing additional school bond funding requests.”

Let's hope so because voters have now approved over $547 million for four school bonds for the Napa Valley Unified School District over the past 23 years. These bonds are a ball and chain of indebtedness attached directly to our homes, ranches and businesses in the school district. They take 25 to 40 years for homeowners to pay them off with the interest they accumulate.

Some of these bonds will not be paid off until the year 2045. In fact, the $547 million in bonds plus interest has now ballooned to over $1.2 billion with almost $1 billion still owed by taxpayers.

Yet, as Jack Gray says, the bond money is used to “fix leaky roofs.”

There must be a better way to fix leaky roofs.

Leon Brauning

Napa