Better way to keep the lights on in Napa County

The North Bay is facing another frightening fire season coupled with more power outages. Napa businesses and homeowners need something better than diesel generators to keep the lights on and electricity flowing. Fortunately, Napa’s Senator Bill Dodd is proposing the Community Energy Resilience Act, a new policy to ensure public health and safety and build energy resilience during wildfires and other emergencies.

Senator Dodd’s Senate Bill 99, now before the state legislature, directs the California Energy Commission to provide local governments with technical assistance and funding to enable them to prepare community energy resilience plans based on clean energy. Solar generation and battery storage is more cost-effective than fossil fuel backup generators on a lifecycle basis. Solar plus batteries also provide daily benefits by storing peak midday solar generation and making it available during evening hours when the grid is most likely to fail, as it did last August.