Better way to keep the lights on in Napa County

The North Bay is facing another frightening fire season coupled with more power outages. Napa businesses and homeowners need something better than diesel generators to keep the lights on and electricity flowing. Fortunately, Napa’s Senator Bill Dodd is proposing the Community Energy Resilience Act, a new policy to ensure public health and safety and build energy resilience during wildfires and other emergencies.
Senator Dodd’s Senate Bill 99, now before the state legislature, directs the California Energy Commission to provide local governments with technical assistance and funding to enable them to prepare community energy resilience plans based on clean energy. Solar generation and battery storage is more cost-effective than fossil fuel backup generators on a lifecycle basis. Solar plus batteries also provide daily benefits by storing peak midday solar generation and making it available during evening hours when the grid is most likely to fail, as it did last August.
Napa County received a grade of “C” on air quality in the American Lung Association’s new report that assesses every California county. Spending money on diesel generators that are long-term investments only digs the hole deeper and makes air quality and climate change worse. Instead, local governments need to prepare for energy resilience in a systematic and thoughtful way, which is what SB 99 directs. This approach aligns with the new federal trillion-dollar infrastructure package which includes support for enhanced energy resilience in response to recent outages in Texas and California.
Fossil fuel combustion contributes to the climate crisis that fueled last summer’s biggest, most destructive wildfires in California history. With this year’s drought and more heat and winds on the way, we are on track to repeat the threat of devastating fires again this year. With Senator Dodd’s continuing leadership on SB 99, California will create a cleaner, more reliable energy system which will provide a healthier, safer future for us all.
Brad Wagenknecht and Jeri Hansen
Napa