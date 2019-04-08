It is a clever maneuver for a politician to self-appoint himself - or herself - as the initiator of a movement that commenced decades earlier. - Rosie Ruiz, "won," the Boston marathon (women's draw) in 1980 when, in fact, she jumped into the race a mile before the finish line.
Junior Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done the same with the "New Green Deal." Much as been done to protect the environment since the Environmental Protection Agency was formed in 1972. More needs to be done; The,"New Green Deal" offers little in specifics.
The, "science" that she uses is, at best, her suppositions.
She expects us to live like hermits while she lives what is far removed of what she preaches.
Congresswoman Cortez is intoxicated with her notoriety.
Beware of the Interloper.
Anthony Mills
Vallejo