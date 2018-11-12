Every day, I am getting phone calls from people who have been called by “Apple” or “Apple Support.” Every one of these calls is a crime of misrepresentation at the very least and outright larceny if the recipient is innocent and gullible enough.
These callers, who purport to be from Apple, claim to have gotten notice that the person’s computer has been hacked or their Apple ID has been hacked or whatever other scary circumstance they can entice their way onto the computer in question. These callers are universally from India with a strong Indian accent.
They used to charge the person’s credit card but lately have begun to insist that their victims purchase iTunes gift cards or Google gift cards at a local store, bring these cards back to the phone, and read the numbers (thus transferring ownership) of the cards to the criminal callers.
As difficult as it is to imagine that people would really fall for this - that Apple Computer would insist that customers go buy gift cards while they wait on the phone for them to return and read the numbers back -- it is happening every day. I can only attest to what I have experienced in Napa. I would imagine on a national level the criminal activity is mind boggling.
I had one customer recently who called me to have me look through and clean up his Mac after such an incursion. He had been directed to buy $2,000 worth of iTunes and Google gift cards and had complied.
He had spent six hours on the phone with these scammers and did not check their veracity. He is now out that money.
While this is the most extreme example, I am hearing these tales every day. And for every gullible victim there are 20 more who had the good sense to hang up or send the charlatans packing, particularly when they learn of the payment method required. Many of these call me to ask me if that was really Apple.
I am relating all of this to you because I think it has national implications. No one is doing anything about this. What can be done? The perpetrators are most likely from India. The numbers that pop up on caller ID change and often read as “Apple Support” or some such lie.
It is a crime from any perspective, varying in severity from deliberate misrepresentation all the way to felony grand theft larceny.
I would feel remiss if I just sat back and said nothing.
Don Hirsohn
Napa