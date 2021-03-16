Big, fatal mistake to do illegal cockfighting

The rooster fell harmlessly to the ground and strutted around the yard. My dad cautioned me to be careful around that rooster in the future. I did.

One humorous aspect. Just weeks later, we got a visit from my dad's two twin-sisters Ida Marples and Ina Marples. My dad couldn't help resist but to regale them with my harrowing experience. However, since all was "well," my dad took a slight liberty to jazz the story up by commenting to my twin aunts: "You never saw Jimmy run as fast!" I was not amused.

From that experience onward, it taught me respect for roosters. I now walk with a cane, but occasionally years ago I would use a thin lead pipe, merely as a walking-stick or makeshift cane (even before I needed a cane). One time a pesky Rhode Island Red rooster did a twirling motion. I knew what was about to happen. I didn't swing, but held the pipe out in front of me as partial-protection. Even with that I was lucky that I was wearing blue jeans. Its spurs were long-enough (normally we kept them trimmed, but was about two weeks late in doing so).