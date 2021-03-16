Big, fatal mistake to do illegal cockfighting

Having family in Napa, I read The Napa Valley Register: "Rooster kills owner during illegal cockfight, slashing him in groin," (March 2). I have grown up with chickens and roosters since I was age three in both my native Kansas and in Texas. I never engaged in any illegal cockfighting. Although this published report occurred in India, this type of foolish (and lethal) activity occurs worldwide (especially in the USA and in Mexico).
It was foolish for the owner of the bird to tie a three-inch-long knife to the bird's left leg, which ultimately slashed him in the groin. Considering the groin is a source of major blood veins, I am not normally a believer in "karma," but karma led to the man's own death.
Just a rooster's natural spurs can grow to unbelievable curved lengths. When I was age three, I was collecting eggs from my family's chicken-house in Kansas, as normal. Then our big rooster for some unknown reason began to chase me. Luckily, I then had fast legs.
I ran to the woven wire fence where we had a wooden gate, quickly opened it, slid myself through it, only to have the mad rooster hurl itself at me. Its spurs stuck into the wooden gate. My dad was obviously alarmed. He was glad for my safety and took a shovel and with its handle, Dad reached over the fence and pried the rooster's spurs out of the wood gate.
The rooster fell harmlessly to the ground and strutted around the yard. My dad cautioned me to be careful around that rooster in the future. I did.
One humorous aspect. Just weeks later, we got a visit from my dad's two twin-sisters Ida Marples and Ina Marples. My dad couldn't help resist but to regale them with my harrowing experience. However, since all was "well," my dad took a slight liberty to jazz the story up by commenting to my twin aunts: "You never saw Jimmy run as fast!" I was not amused.
From that experience onward, it taught me respect for roosters. I now walk with a cane, but occasionally years ago I would use a thin lead pipe, merely as a walking-stick or makeshift cane (even before I needed a cane). One time a pesky Rhode Island Red rooster did a twirling motion. I knew what was about to happen. I didn't swing, but held the pipe out in front of me as partial-protection. Even with that I was lucky that I was wearing blue jeans. Its spurs were long-enough (normally we kept them trimmed, but was about two weeks late in doing so).
I wasn't badly hurt, but when I went in the house and removed my jeans, I had a very thin cut, and just a bit of blood. I applied Neosporin and a Band-Aid. However, it was in the heat of the summer, when I simply just wore "cargo-shorts." If I had worn outside shorts that day, I could have been seriously maimed or injured. I never condone cockfighting. I only tell this story to emphasize how it is utterly stupid to make this activity a wagering "sport."
It should be illegal everywhere. And to deliberately attach a three-inch knife to any animal's leg is cruelty. That owner got the justice he deserved. It is time to end this barbaric practice. Animals have rights, too.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
