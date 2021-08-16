Big Thank you to the friends of the Napa Farmers Market

The Napa Farmers Market just wrapped up a fundraising effort we titled “Friends of the Market.” We were thrilled with the community response to our efforts and actually exceeded our goal of $26,000. The Board of Directors of the Market would like to send a big thank you to all our donors. The money raised will be put to good use in our food assistance programs for low-income families.

Now we have another favor to ask of our community, but this doesn’t cost anything. As of Aug. 1, the Napa Farmers Market kicked off our campaign to win the top prize from the 2021 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. In 2020, the Napa Farmers Market was ranked the #1 market in California and #5 in the United States. This year, Napa County’s largest California Certified Farmers Market aims to defend our statewide title and climb the ranks to take the top spot nationally. Included with the #1 national spot is a prize of $2,500.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, we rank #2 in CA and #8 in the U.S. with 699 votes. To win the top prize we need at least 3,000 votes. Everyone, regardless of age or where they call home, is eligible to vote by Sept. 19 at: