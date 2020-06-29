Big 'thank you' to the Napa County District Attorney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was one of the many victims of Napa Midas Auto shop and Curtis Correll ("District attorney announces $150,000 in restitution to former customers of Napa Midas shop," June 17).

As an 81-year-old widow, this was very difficult for me and I reached out to Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley for help. Allison and her team went above and beyond to keep me informed and provided the needed encouragement that they would get to the bottom of what happened.

Words cannot express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the hard work from the DA’s office, especially Allison and Donna Lewis. They not only provided restitution, but also shut down Curtis Correll so that others will not fall victim to his fraudulent tactics.

Many thanks again for a job well done.

Barbara McCarthy

Napa