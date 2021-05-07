Block this questionable new housing venture

To the Napa City Council: I am writing to you to inform you about the questionable company Pacaso, which is offering 50 time share houses across the U.S., four of those in Napa County, and today specifically about the home offered at 1627 Rainier Ave (Jefferson to Sierra to Rainier; it's in the 1950's Bel Aire neighborhood).

Pacaso is attempting to get around town and city ordinances of part-time "party houses" or Airbnb's by offering 1/8 partial ownership of a house in a neighborhood. The CEO earned $100 million from selling off a software company and is using this as his next venture to make money.

For the house on Rainier, it is still basically a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, with a flat roof on a concrete slab, in an area of homes $500,000-$600,000. There is no way that this home is now worth the inflated price of $1.1 million. That is insane.