Block this questionable new housing venture

To the Napa City Council: I am writing to you to inform you about the questionable company Pacaso, which is offering 50 time share houses across the U.S., four of those in Napa County, and today specifically about the home offered at 1627 Rainier Ave (Jefferson to Sierra to Rainier; it's in the 1950's Bel Aire neighborhood).
Pacaso is attempting to get around town and city ordinances of part-time "party houses" or Airbnb's by offering 1/8 partial ownership of a house in a neighborhood. The CEO earned $100 million from selling off a software company and is using this as his next venture to make money.
For the house on Rainier, it is still basically a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, with a flat roof on a concrete slab, in an area of homes $500,000-$600,000. There is no way that this home is now worth the inflated price of $1.1 million. That is insane.
This home is on a narrow street; there are no curbs or sidewalks or modern sewage system and water and plumbing. With cars parked on both sides of this blue-collar, working-class neighborhood, there isn't even room for me to drive past another car; it's that narrow and dangerous. As we have seen with house rentals, they quickly turn into party houses and involve extra time for police officers to respond to calls, community service officers, code enforcement, city staff. We do not have the bandwidth to take on multiple party house locations.
I would like, and am asking, for your assistance in putting this project forward as a city/county governmental project to block Pacaso and these time share homes from the city of Napa and the county of Napa. Almost 1,000 Napa citizens have already signed the Change.org petition. I would ask that you work together with legal teams and staff and hire consultants/staff as needed to work on this project with the utmost priority.
On social media, many Napans are already commenting, protesting, talking about this on Next Door. I have created a new Facebook group called ByeByePaca$o and adding content, pictures, links, stories, letters to the editor, etc. I have asked Napa citizens to call, email and write in to complain and ask for help. And we do need your help.
Cathy Gumina Odom
Napa