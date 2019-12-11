* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Having farmed in the Napa Valley for the past 36 years, I have seen many changes during that time. Some good, some bad. But what I haven’t see…

Small family farms are the true legacy of Napa because they keep our founding traditions alive. Napa Valley is originally a community of famil…

The imprint our motivation leaves on the world, on people, on organizations, is our legacy.

Dylan Rahn is a vineyard manager/viticulturist who grew up working on his family farm, Rahn Estate, which he and his sister will continue to operate. He wrote this for the Save the Family Farms blog.