Bloomberg at least tried to do something

In a commentary in the Napa Valley Register, Gil Duran criticizes Mike Bloomberg for a policy designed to reduce black-on-black violence in high crime neighborhoods (“Californians must reject Michael Bloomberg,” Feb. 15). Mike has acknowledged and apologized for some negative consequences of the strategy.
Nevertheless, the strategy did indeed reduce neighborhood crime, but at the cost of offending a number of innocent young black men. What Duran fails to acknowledge is the origin and purpose of the strategy: crime facts for neighborhoods.
Prior to Bloomberg, city officials, including the police commissioner, had ignored the violence in black neighborhoods and had concentrated on police presence in white neighborhoods to make white life safe.
Many of the residents in black neighborhoods appreciated the mayor's effort to make their neighborhoods safe. Rather than simply responding to voting constituents and their advocates, Bloomberg made an effort to use information to define problems plaguing the city; thus his note that according to public records, illegal guns were most evident among males, minorities, 16 to 25 years old.
The question: what to do? The mayor had two clear choices.
First, he could have relied upon the traditional approach: wait until there is a crime and try to find the perpetrator and hope the court system will work. That approach had not reduced guns or crime in black neighborhoods. And, it was not likely to do so.
Second, the mayor could try to find a more pro-active strategy that would eliminate guns before there was a crime. If you were a resident of a high-crime neighborhood, which strategy would you prefer?
As with most social solutions, the chosen strategy was not perfect. Without doubt, many innocent young men got unjustly stopped; surely, there were racist cops who treated young black men inappropriately.
While admitting these ills, the question remains: was there some other strategy that could have made black neighborhoods safer, without similar negative consequences, or was inaction preferable? Duran has no options to offer, nor did anyone else.
Unlike Duran, I personally laud Bloomberg for using public data to define public problems and thereby to address crime rates in black neighborhoods. Like him, I regret that innocent young men suffered under the strategy.
Unlike Duran, I do not assume that there might have been a perfect strategy. Rather, I agree with Bloomberg: you must try your best and when your best effort isn't as good as you would like, you try something else.
But, rather than simply waiting and watching neighborhoods get more dangerous for its residents, you do courageously try to solve the problem by employing an imperfect strategy.
Frank Smith
Napa