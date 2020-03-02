Bloomberg at least tried to do something

First, he could have relied upon the traditional approach: wait until there is a crime and try to find the perpetrator and hope the court system will work. That approach had not reduced guns or crime in black neighborhoods. And, it was not likely to do so.

Second, the mayor could try to find a more pro-active strategy that would eliminate guns before there was a crime. If you were a resident of a high-crime neighborhood, which strategy would you prefer?

As with most social solutions, the chosen strategy was not perfect. Without doubt, many innocent young men got unjustly stopped; surely, there were racist cops who treated young black men inappropriately.

While admitting these ills, the question remains: was there some other strategy that could have made black neighborhoods safer, without similar negative consequences, or was inaction preferable? Duran has no options to offer, nor did anyone else.

Unlike Duran, I personally laud Bloomberg for using public data to define public problems and thereby to address crime rates in black neighborhoods. Like him, I regret that innocent young men suffered under the strategy.