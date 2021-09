Raise your hand if you’re tired of the downtown nightmare called bottleneck. For the locals and probably the transplants it’s a huge problem with all the road closures and traffic.

We don’t need it and don’t want it. Last year was wonderful and quiet. Hopefully, the city, county, and state get millions out of this huge problem. Hey, maybe we all could sue PG&E. for all this. Aren't they are the scapegoat for anything that goes wrong here?