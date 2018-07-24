As most of us know, President Donald Trump is acting irresponsibly and dangerously and has engaged in a war against lawful authority.
Fox News continues to encourage Trump in his seditious acts. As responsible and patriotic citizens of the United States, we must do something today to keep Trump from destroying our democracy and, ultimately, our nation.
One way to encourage Fox News to reconsider its unconditional support for Trump and his destructive policies is to convince companies that advertise on Fox News to pull their ads. We can do this by boycotting their products and by not using their services. This will affect their “bottom line.”
Online, we found a list of the advertisers on Fox News. We will not patronize any of them until they stop advertising on Fox News. For example, right up front, we discovered two products, Smart Balance and Bush’s Baked Beans, which we will not add to our shopping cart. When we purchase our new car, we will not buy one from any car company that advertises on Fox News. In addition, we will encourage our family, friends and neighbors who shop at Walmart to shop elsewhere.
Please go online to get the full list of Fox News advertisers and join us in boycotting them. To the extent you can, stop buying the products and services of these advertisers and please tell your family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances to do the same.
Together, we may ultimately encourage Fox News to begin responsible news reporting and may even influence Fox News to confront Trump and his administration.
Violet Hover and Sandy Fagan
Yountville