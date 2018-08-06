Recently, a letter to the Register called for people to contact the commercial sponsors of Fox News and threaten to boycott them unless they pressure the network to end what the letter writers perceive as support for President Trump ("Boycott Fox News advertisers," July 25).
Such tactics are contemptible and cowardly. They are nothing more than intimidation, bullying and censorship.
I've long noticed that many people on the left seem to have a reflexive response to suppress viewpoints they disagree with rather than engage in civil debate. If you doubt this, look at what has happened at college campuses, community meetings, and lectures by conservative speakers.
Threatening boycotts is really no different. It's just censorship and bullying in another form.
If boycott supporters don't like what they see on Fox, I would encourage them to change the channel. They've already got NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and PBS in their corner. And let's not forget the hysterical clowns on MSNBC. Aren't they enough? Leave Fox News alone.
As for the claim that Trump is engaging in seditious acts and will ultimately destroy our democracy and the nation? What utter rubbish. He's a non-politician who is doing things his own way.
Naturally, that fetid, turgid mass in Washington (aka, the Swamp) made up of career politicians, career bureaucrats, and other assorted swamp creatures doesn't like it when anyone comes along to disrupt business as usual. I am absolutely delighted that he is shaking them up. Go, Trump.
Anyway, back to the call for a boycott of Fox News sponsors. Keep in mind that this is a two-edged sword. So there's an online list of Fox sponsors one can contact and try to intimidate with a boycott threat? Well, Trump supporters can contact them too, and encourage them to stay with Fox. Checkmate.
Trump supporters can also complain to sponsors of CNN, MSNBC, et al. and demand they pull pull their ads. Be careful what you wish for.
Jim McGrath
Napa