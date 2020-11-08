Boysen Fire — a near-miss for St. Helena

“Come out back quick! All of Spring Mountain is on fire!” My wife’s frantic shrieks triggered a huge adrenaline rush and I bolted to the backdoor to see what had provoked her.
She was not exaggerating. The mountain was on fire and one arm was sweeping uphill towards the Sonoma County line. The other was coming in our direction. As a 50-year-student of fire ecology, the event was not unexpected, but I had hoped that I would not have to experience it in my lifetime.
My mind raced back to Sonoma County’s “Kincade Fire,” when Cal-Fire officials concluded that the vineyards planted near the town of Windsor played a major role in preventing the community from becoming another “Coffey Park.” I wondered if history were repeating itself and the risks were staggering.
(I later Googled the Spring Mountain Fire and discovered that Cal-Fire had named it, “The Boysen Fire” and the capital “B” for Boysen was placed directly over our home.)
It immediately occurred to me that the two quintessential factors in the Boysen Fire were Spring Mountain Vineyards and their vineyard manager Ron Rosenbrand.
SMV operates 225 acres of vineyard, including a strategically located, 14-acre-block of vines that separate their winery (1,200 feet) from our property which is situated on the north St. Helena city limits. We share over 600 feet of fence line, all of their acreage is vineyard while our property is studded with oak, fir and pine trees.
Whether by diligence, or providence, about two weeks before the Boysen Fire erupted, Rosenbrand directed a tractor driver to “flail-mow” the critical 14 acres next to us. Flail mowers shred all unwanted vegetation between the rows of vines and mulch the organic debris into the top inch of soil. In a well-tended, irrigated, newly flailed vineyard the fuel load is reduced to zero. Ergo, healthy vineyards can serve as an excellent firebreak.
Although we spent a very long and at times a scary night watching the fire, thanks to SMV and Rosenbrand, the 14 acres provided a textbook example of a vineyard firebreak. If this had not have happened, it was highly likely that the fire would have spread over our home, over Boysen Lane, on to Dean York Lane and perhaps into north St. Helena. Instead, the fire swept south up and over Fir Hill and tragically destroyed Bud Meyer’s home before crews were able to stop it at the western border of our town.
However, in a cruel twist of fate, Rosenbrand risked his life and valiantly joined fire crews from Burbank to save the historically iconic Miravalle Mansion (Falcon Crest) while, one-quarter mile away, his home and all his family belongings were being reduced to ash.
The day after the fire, we were shocked to discover chunks of charcoal (some as big as a tennis ball) scattered across our property, Boysen Lane and down to Dean York Lane.
Two days after the fire, a fireman from Cal-Fire paid us a visit. He had seen the satellite photo of our home on the night of the fire and was hoping that we were OK.
We walked out to our fence line where he could see over the SM vineyard at the charred mountain and the exploded skeleton of a palm tree at “Falcon Crest.” He stood quietly for a long pause, shaking his head in disbelief. Perhaps he was contemplating the possible horror if the vineyard had not stopped the fire.
The fact that not a single smoldering chunk ignited an evacuated residence (with the exception of Meyer’s home) is both a mystery and a miracle.
Napa Valley Register Editor Sean Scully mentioned that fireman Christopher Thompson (Board president of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation) shared a poignant assessment of the Boysen Fire: Nobody outside the fire community understands how terrifyingly lucky St. Helena got.
Lowell Young
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!