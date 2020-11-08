Boysen Fire — a near-miss for St. Helena

“Come out back quick! All of Spring Mountain is on fire!” My wife’s frantic shrieks triggered a huge adrenaline rush and I bolted to the backdoor to see what had provoked her.

She was not exaggerating. The mountain was on fire and one arm was sweeping uphill towards the Sonoma County line. The other was coming in our direction. As a 50-year-student of fire ecology, the event was not unexpected, but I had hoped that I would not have to experience it in my lifetime.

My mind raced back to Sonoma County’s “Kincade Fire,” when Cal-Fire officials concluded that the vineyards planted near the town of Windsor played a major role in preventing the community from becoming another “Coffey Park.” I wondered if history were repeating itself and the risks were staggering.

(I later Googled the Spring Mountain Fire and discovered that Cal-Fire had named it, “The Boysen Fire” and the capital “B” for Boysen was placed directly over our home.)

It immediately occurred to me that the two quintessential factors in the Boysen Fire were Spring Mountain Vineyards and their vineyard manager Ron Rosenbrand.