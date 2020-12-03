Bravo to city and county economic support

The great news — COVID vaccines likely get us back to normal this coming Summer. That means we just have six months of the kind of creativity and coming together as a community that I have seen us do before. The thing I have come to love about this valley is our resilience and our ability to all pull together when it matters.

We are now in state of California Purple tier and likely will be in Purple until we get through the winter and spring. That means many of the businesses that are the backbones of our economy and income for our residents — will have to innovate to outside, COVID-safe venues. The hard reality is that our restaurants need to figure this out or they perish. Our winery hospitality and related wine company suppliers — that also puts food on the table for about 25% of our county also need to hoe a path to success for 6 months — all while one of the primary wholesale channels, restaurant sales — is basically at a standstill.

The county stepped up earlier and is stepping up again. They already have a process for outside temporary structures and seem to be moving the direction of three-day approvals for outside winery tasting rooms and possible amended rules to account for reduced occupancy for social distancing in the COVID winter and spring.