Bravo to city and county economic support

The great news — COVID vaccines likely get us back to normal this coming Summer. That means we just have six months of the kind of creativity and coming together as a community that I have seen us do before. The thing I have come to love about this valley is our resilience and our ability to all pull together when it matters.
We are now in state of California Purple tier and likely will be in Purple until we get through the winter and spring. That means many of the businesses that are the backbones of our economy and income for our residents — will have to innovate to outside, COVID-safe venues. The hard reality is that our restaurants need to figure this out or they perish. Our winery hospitality and related wine company suppliers — that also puts food on the table for about 25% of our county also need to hoe a path to success for 6 months — all while one of the primary wholesale channels, restaurant sales — is basically at a standstill.
The county stepped up earlier and is stepping up again. They already have a process for outside temporary structures and seem to be moving the direction of three-day approvals for outside winery tasting rooms and possible amended rules to account for reduced occupancy for social distancing in the COVID winter and spring.
The city of Napa implemented the innovative parklet program and the Main Street Mall that blossomed outdoor dining this summer. Cities all around the U.S. are embracing activated promenades that used to be car streets. Aside from the safer feeling outdoor dining, it was amazing to see this evolution of our restaurants into more of a European feel model that felt like new life all over downtown Napa.
It is time to figure out how those same outdoor experiences can morph and evolve with overhead rain cover and expanded space to account for our rainy season and the shut down of all indoor dining from now till May.
Cities and counties generally don't move fast, are risk-averse, and generally revert to "no" when faced with unconventional and innovative proposals. Based on what I have seen so far, the city and county have already demonstrated a readiness to move quickly in COVID time to support our workers and businesses.
Keep pushing forward. Keep the faith and your determination for the family that is your business and your employees. I have spent 15 years working with city and county leaders — I know they have your back when it matters. It matters now and they know it.
Joe Fischer
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.