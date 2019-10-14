PG&E is a regional energy monopoly that must be broken apart.
The recent “proactive” action of killing power to Northern California in advance of forecast offshore winds (which barely materialized) was more of a corporate middle finger to consumers in retaliation for wildfire lawsuits bankrupting the company and killing its stock price.
PG&E is using power shutoffs as a strategy to gin up support for legal immunity from fire damage attributed to their power transmission infrastructure.
And blaming bogus “climate change” for the rise in wildfires is an insult. Give us all a break. Fall weather patterns and “Santa Ana-like” winds have been a regular occurrence forever across this state.
I’m on the inside of the tort activity regarding the 2017 Northern California wilfires. PG&E infrastructure and PG&E’s lack of maintenance and upgrade was directly responsible for starting the fires. PG&E’s policy has been “it’s more economical to litigate and pay damage claims than to do proactive maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.”
Study the 2010 San Bruno disaster. Nothing has changed. This is the diabolical truth and is all there for the public to discover if they care to.
PG&E is the enemy. It must be broken up into smaller regional suppliers, just as AT&T Bell was broken up in 1982. Create competition and efficiency -- and along with that, more safety and transparency.
Break up the monopoly .
Richard Aldine
Napa