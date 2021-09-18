Bring Native Americans into government

Probably the most sought-after political position in Napa is an appointment to the city or county planning commission. Decisions are made in these commission meetings that greatly affect the economic and social life of the Napa Valley.

Architects, artists, real estate developers, local historians, bankers, lawyers all apply to the commissions. Members often advance to membership in the city council or board of supervisors.

Maybe it is time to appoint a special-interest person: A Native American Indian who is familiar with their heritage. This person can bring insight to the difficult decisions government leaders must make in this time of questionable land use, droughts, and fires.

Remember, Indians survived on native plants, controlled the animal population, and burned their garbage. They survived for thousands of years. Their populations were decimated by Europeans and western expansion of the U.S.

Personal journals at the time of the Gold Rush discuss weekend outings to “kill an Indian.” But this population thrives today and holds onto that appreciation of the Earth.

We need the wisdom of Native Americans to balance the grab for land which occurs today.

Linda Irvine Georgette