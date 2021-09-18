Bring Native Americans into government

Don’t forget Napa’s interfaith community

Thank you for your fine coverage of events commemorating 9/11 up and down the Valley. The images and accounts were very moving, as were the events themselves in real-time.

However, you overlooked one important commemorative event that deserves celebration in these pages. Napa’s Interfaith Leaders Council conducted a beautiful interfaith service last Saturday evening at Napa’s 9/11 memorial, which included representatives from local United Methodist, Presbyterian, Episcopal, and Adventist Christian congregations; the imam of our local mosque; the president of Napa’s synagogue; the minister of the Center for Spiritual Living; a leader of the local Baha’i community; the Clerk of the Napa Friends (Quaker) Meeting; and myself, a professional chaplain and priest of Soto Zen Buddhism.

One of the silver linings in this terrible, ongoing COVID pandemic has been the growth of interfaith relationships and collaborations up and down the Valley. Through regular meetings and across the religious spectrum, we have gathered to share information, discuss how best to support our respective communities, and encourage one another spiritually over the past 18 months. We differ in various ways, including our theologies, but we are united in a shared commitment to the Golden Rule: to love one another and the “strangers” among us as much as we love ourselves and our own.