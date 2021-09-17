Broadband bill is crucial to closing digital divide

An open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom: As you well know, the pandemic has made clear that reliable, high-speed broadband is critical to ensuring the connectivity necessary to create equitable educational and economic opportunities, as well as to help address the digital divide. Californians increasingly rely on wireless broadband for distance learning, telehealth, public safety, remote working and more.

Increasing access to wireless broadband is a crucial part of the solution to closing the digital divide, following your $6 billion investment into expanding broadband for all. Boosting connectivity for all Californians requires an “all-of-the-above” approach involving the deployment of state-of-the-art wireless technology, also known as 5G, alongside conventional fiber-optic, wired technology. Wireless innovation has made it possible to deliver the “last mile” of internet service at gigabit level speeds without data caps and at a lower cost. In addition to enhancing the reliability of traditional “mobile” wireless services, 5G technology will enable new “fixed” wireless broadband solutions to tens of thousands of households and small businesses across California and beyond, providing another option for reliable, high-speed broadband to consumers and small businesses who have limited, if any, options today.