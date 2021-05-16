I think it is safe to say that this school year has been anything but traditional. As we begin to wrap up the year we feel the need to send out a huge thank you to all of our families who have stayed the course and joined forces with us to make this year successful.

We have faced many challenges, overcome multiple hurdles, and finished strong and united. It truly takes a village and we are so thankful and appreciative to have our Browns Valley Village.

Leading the pack, our Browns Valley Faculty Club has made tremendous strides in bonding families, strengthening programs, and encouraging fun and engaging activities for our students. Through it all, our students’ health, happiness, and growth have been the prime objective of our family club. Every step of the way, they have been there to support the staff and students.

Thank you for always believing in us Thank you for always putting our students first. Thank you for being amazing.

Brandy Briggs and the faculty and staff

Browns Valley Elementary School

Napa