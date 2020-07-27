Budget balancing in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

California has millions of newly unemployed. Many who do work have had hours or wages cut.

Regardless, the the Napa City Council hired a contractor to conduct polling to decide what message would sell best to scam the public out of more of its money. Typical means of obtaining the desired positive responses were used in the polling. For example, asking questions about what specific projects might be supported, like sidewalk repairs, responses to these questions could be skewed to indicate a positive response to the poll.

The polling, in fact, did not have the desired positive responses and further action on this sales tax measure was canceled.

Incidentally, city residents are already paying for sidewalk repairs by passage of the Measure T sales tax, which repairs 10 miles of roads and sidewalks annually. A good example is the Trower Avenue repairs from Dry creek road to Highway 29.

A more reasoned response might have been revealed by asking if an increased sales tax would be more desirable than paying their monthly rent or mortgage. Doesn’t the city understand that the economic downturn is affecting everyone?