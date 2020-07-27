Budget balancing in Napa

California has millions of newly unemployed. Many who do work have had hours or wages cut.
Regardless, the the Napa City Council hired a contractor to conduct polling to decide what message would sell best to scam the public out of more of its money. Typical means of obtaining the desired positive responses were used in the polling. For example, asking questions about what specific projects might be supported, like sidewalk repairs, responses to these questions could be skewed to indicate a positive response to the poll.
The polling, in fact, did not have the desired positive responses and further action on this sales tax measure was canceled.
Incidentally, city residents are already paying for sidewalk repairs by passage of the Measure T sales tax, which repairs 10 miles of roads and sidewalks annually. A good example is the Trower Avenue repairs from Dry creek road to Highway 29.
A more reasoned response might have been revealed by asking if an increased sales tax would be more desirable than paying their monthly rent or mortgage. Doesn’t the city understand that the economic downturn is affecting everyone?
The March primary had more than half the California sales tax measures defeated. Why would Napa voters be expected to approve a regressive sales tax increase pushing low income and under employed residents further into poverty in November?
Simply asking for more income does not work for my or anyone’s budget, with the possible exception of a government entity. The city of Napa would have made a huge mistake if they had decided to ask residents to raise their sales tax above current levels to help balance the city budget.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association
