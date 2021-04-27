Buffer zone gives Planned Parenthood control of public property

In a snarky aside, Hammaker denies that there is any scientific information behind Ryan’s viewpoint. Once again, it is unclear here what Hammaker may mean —probably because he himself doesn’t know. He may be assailing the “belief” that the individual human life begins at conception — or, in medical terms, at fertilization.

Uh, Chris, please consult one of the standard texts on human embryology or on developmental biology. I recommend “The Developing Human,” 9th Edition, by Keith L. Moore et al., and “Developmental Biology,” by Scott Gilbert, et al. If you’re cheap and prefer not to trouble your little head over those thick medical and scientific tomes, you can find similar information at Khan Academy.

It is a long-established scientific fact, not a “harebrained belief,” that all organisms which reproduce sexually commence their individual lives at fertilization. And the Earth is round, Chris. The Earth is round.

What pro-life protesters and sidewalk counselors do is no different in constitutional terms from what union members typically do on strike. They hold signs and distribute literature. Strikers are not allowed to picket on their target’s property, but they are allowed to do so on public property. Only Planned Parenthood demands — and gets — ownership rights over the public sidewalk.