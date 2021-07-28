Bully for you woksters. Bully for you.

I'd like to offer a perspective of the Chick-fil-A hub bub that doesn't seem to have crossed people's minds.

Napa needed Chick-fil-A much more that Chick-fil-A needed Napa. It's the largest chicken sandwich restaurant in the USA. It is making tons of money without Napa. Think of all the revenue the town of Napa could have made by having it open a store here. Money that could have helped the city deal with some of its many problems. One of which is fixing the city streets that resemble logging roads in a third world country. Or possibly opening up a LGBTQ+ recreation center. Wouldn't that be rich?

Think of the sale taxes. Building permits. Water fees. Garbage fees. Sewage fees. And the myriad of regulatory fees needed to open a business in this town. And that's not even considering the jobs it would have created for young and old. Or the jobs for the construction workers who would build the store. The electricians. The plumbers. The painters.

So, congratulations to the few woke, cancel culture warriors for denying the general public and the town of Napa from prospering even more. And all this because a few people didn't agree with the CEO's Christian beliefs.