Burglary at Fume Bistro is a travesty

As restaurants are either closed or open only for delivery or takeout, the last thing our local restaurant owners need is a robbery ("Police: Burglars steal $4,000 in goods from Fumé Bistro restaurant in Napa," April 6).

The robbery of Fume Bistro is a cowardly act and couldn't come at a worse time. Terry Letson, owner of Fume Bistro, is an involved, giving member of our community.

It seems that the best thing we can do to support our fellow Napan is to patronize his restaurant. Maybe it will help him recover from his losses quicker.

Maria McCuen

Napa