Bus system should have been planned better

“If you build it, they will come.” You will remember that was a catchy phrase from the movie “Field of Dreams.” It was also the mantra of our Napa Valley Transportation Agency with their extensive fleet of 40-plus passenger buses buzzing around the county with zero to few riders aboard.
Looking back 10 years ago, retired Napa firefighter Tom Johnson and I showed up at the same NVTA Board of Directors’ meeting for our three minutes of Free Speech. Tom and I had never met, but we shared the same concern at the cost of these ubiquitous huge empty buses all over the county. The NVTA had no answers for our concerns.
Soon thereafter they conducted a survey, the result of which changed many of the one-hour frequency bus routes to 30-minute routes in order to increase ridership. Many more huge buses at a cost of millions of dollars were purchased to meet the anticipated surge in ridership. There was no surge, but until COVID-19 knocked the pins out from under all of us, they continued on their more frequent schedules with declining ridership. Mind you, the pre-COVID-19 decline in ridership was not peculiar to Napa County alone, but couldn’t our county have learned from this process affecting all public transit?
And now we have before us the development of a new NVTA bus yard near the airport at a cost of $32 million. The reason for this move is because the downtown Napa bus yard is overflowing with huge buses. Had we been more prudent in our past decisions and purchased buses half the size of the larger empty buses to carry the almost non-existent passengers, would we be facing this $32 million boondoggle? With the new yard located about three miles south of downtown Napa, think of the added mileage, payroll and fuel needed to get the major portion of the fleet back into Napa and the many Upvalley bus routes as well. Does it make sense to you?
I realize that most of this NVTA money comes from the federal government, as if it is a bottomless pit of unending wealth. But, as we observe the billions of dollars being spent on COVID-19 relief as well as the usual pork barrel expenditures, how long before the world economy realizes that the U.S. dollar is only chump change and our so-called prosperity has evaporated? Must we continue to be another piglet sucking our way to an ultimate collapse?
Norm Manzer
St. Helena
Editor's Note: The Register asked NVTA about the issues raised by the author. The response from Executive Director Kate Miller can be found online and in the same edition of the print version.