Bus system should have been planned better

“If you build it, they will come.” You will remember that was a catchy phrase from the movie “Field of Dreams.” It was also the mantra of our Napa Valley Transportation Agency with their extensive fleet of 40-plus passenger buses buzzing around the county with zero to few riders aboard.

Looking back 10 years ago, retired Napa firefighter Tom Johnson and I showed up at the same NVTA Board of Directors’ meeting for our three minutes of Free Speech. Tom and I had never met, but we shared the same concern at the cost of these ubiquitous huge empty buses all over the county. The NVTA had no answers for our concerns.

Soon thereafter they conducted a survey, the result of which changed many of the one-hour frequency bus routes to 30-minute routes in order to increase ridership. Many more huge buses at a cost of millions of dollars were purchased to meet the anticipated surge in ridership. There was no surge, but until COVID-19 knocked the pins out from under all of us, they continued on their more frequent schedules with declining ridership. Mind you, the pre-COVID-19 decline in ridership was not peculiar to Napa County alone, but couldn’t our county have learned from this process affecting all public transit?