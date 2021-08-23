But do you love me?

We’ve all seen them: Signs along the road, on lawns, billboards -- and the one on the camper shell on a pickup truck parked along the highway on the edge of town: “Jesus Loves You!”

Yes, I know: Jesus loves me. He gave his life for me; died on the cross to save me and give me eternal life; got it.

But then the question is: Do you love me? And I’m particularly talking to you, my fellow Christians, out there. (Yes, I know there are lots of people of other faiths and no faiths reading this. But I expect you will get it.) Do you love me enough to sacrifice for me – and for others? Do you love me enough to give up a bit of your comfort, a bit of self-freedom, to take a bit of risk -- to do something as simple as wear a mask and get a vaccine?

I’m not arguing about your views of science or government or politics. I’m asking: Do You love me? Because love is about sacrificing for others. It’s not just a warm feeling. It’s about giving of yourself to help others who are in need.