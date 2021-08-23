We’ve all seen them: Signs along the road, on lawns, billboards -- and the one on the camper shell on a pickup truck parked along the highway on the edge of town: “Jesus Loves You!”
Yes, I know: Jesus loves me. He gave his life for me; died on the cross to save me and give me eternal life; got it.
But then the question is: Do you love me? And I’m particularly talking to you, my fellow Christians, out there. (Yes, I know there are lots of people of other faiths and no faiths reading this. But I expect you will get it.) Do you love me enough to sacrifice for me – and for others? Do you love me enough to give up a bit of your comfort, a bit of self-freedom, to take a bit of risk -- to do something as simple as wear a mask and get a vaccine?
I’m not arguing about your views of science or government or politics. I’m asking: Do You love me? Because love is about sacrificing for others. It’s not just a warm feeling. It’s about giving of yourself to help others who are in need.
I am in need. I have family members and neighbors who are of high risk of dying, if infected with COVID. Do you love us? At this moment, my old colleagues at the Queen are struggling to save ICU patients, risking their own lives and stretched to the limits of their energy, compassion and skills. Do you love them?
Yes, Jesus loves me. This I know. But do you love me?
Rev. Jim Warnock
Napa