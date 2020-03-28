Butterflies and cows

I have a grand-daughter named “April;” her middle name is "May."Another girl is due this year—please don’t name her “June.” This is too much for me. I'm too old for this; now there is a great-granddaughter named “Halo.” What next?

I want to get them out of the house—go hiking, get acquainted with nature. Stop naming babies.

March is butterfly season. I invited April to go for a beautiful hike with me around Angel Island in the Bay.

She was 8 years old. I figured she could make it if I could; I was only 80 at that time.

It's a great hike, history, ocean, beautiful trees, old buildings, and great scenery. In March if you're lucky— butterflies. The beautiful monarchs are flying to Mexico to get warm. When we turned a corner on the trail—oh, lo and behold. The trees were dripping with butterflies; thousands of them, maybe millions.

April began to like the hike; she tried to stuff her back pack with them to take home with her. I told her no. They have to fly south with the others.

We walked for over an hour around and around the island followed by butterflies; they were so thick one could hardly see around them. April was so excited, it was fun to watch her—she was learning something new.