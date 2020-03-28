Butterflies and cows

I have a grand-daughter named “April;” her middle name is "May."Another girl is due this year—please don’t name her “June.” This is too much for me. I'm too old for this; now there is a great-granddaughter named “Halo.” What next?
I want to get them out of the house—go hiking, get acquainted with nature. Stop naming babies.
March is butterfly season. I invited April to go for a beautiful hike with me around Angel Island in the Bay.
She was 8 years old. I figured she could make it if I could; I was only 80 at that time.
It's a great hike, history, ocean, beautiful trees, old buildings, and great scenery. In March if you're lucky— butterflies. The beautiful monarchs are flying to Mexico to get warm. When we turned a corner on the trail—oh, lo and behold. The trees were dripping with butterflies; thousands of them, maybe millions.
April began to like the hike; she tried to stuff her back pack with them to take home with her. I told her no. They have to fly south with the others.
We walked for over an hour around and around the island followed by butterflies; they were so thick one could hardly see around them. April was so excited, it was fun to watch her—she was learning something new.
Turning toward the boat dock at the start of the hike (I think it's at least 5 miles), i asked her how she felt: did she like it? She said yes. But her cows hurt.
You're cows hurt? What are you talking about? Oh, grama; you know, those things on the back of your legs. Duh.
I stood there looking like dunce, trying to activate my brain into an 8 year old's magic—when a light game on and I got it.
You mean your calves, April, they are called calves.
It was a great day—April had a story to tell and so did I. It's great to hike with kids—just leave the cows at home.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa
