Donald Trump’s recent proposal to buy Greenland reflects his real estate acumen, one of the reasons he was elected President. We have come to understand Trump’s shrewdness and subtlety in these matters so we know that this first proposal is not his true intention.
The real “deal” Trump is after with Denmark is not a cash purchase of Greenland—-because the USA does not have enough cash or credit—-but is a real estate swap. Just what the swap involves is still unclear but experts (who wish to remain anonymous) believe it is California.
Swapping California for Greenland makes great sense from Trump’s perspective. The Republican party would no longer have to contend with California’s 17 million voters, many of whom are liberals; instead they would have 56,000 Greenlanders—-mainly Inuit—-would find Trump appealing because he is “the least racist person in the world.” Trump would also be happy to exchange the “grossly mismanaged” wildfire-prone California for a region that is mostly covered with ice.
From a Californian’s perspective, having Denmark’s Social Democrat Prime Minister, Mette Fredericksen, would be viewed as an improvement over our current president. And from a Danes’ perspective, having sunny California as a state would be welcome during those long, cold Danish winters.
Greg Evans
Napa