California is an example of Democratic failure

California is often used as an example of Democratic policy and leadership. California is touted by Democrats as a model for other states and the entire nation.

Let’s look at how a few things in this state have been handled.

First Coronavirus. Instead of reasonable regulations, policies were put in place that resulted in millions unemployed and large numbers of businesses, especially small businesses, forced to shut down with many to never reopen.

Just a year ago we would hear from Democrats that poverty is a public health issue, now they have brought on poverty on a scale not known since the Great Depression.

We also have rioting, not peaceful protesting, in the streets of many California cities, and in Democratic cities all over the county. No action is taken to quell the violence, looting, and destruction or to hold the organizers and participants accountable.