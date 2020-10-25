California is an example of Democratic failure

California is often used as an example of Democratic policy and leadership. California is touted by Democrats as a model for other states and the entire nation.
Let’s look at how a few things in this state have been handled.
First Coronavirus. Instead of reasonable regulations, policies were put in place that resulted in millions unemployed and large numbers of businesses, especially small businesses, forced to shut down with many to never reopen.
Just a year ago we would hear from Democrats that poverty is a public health issue, now they have brought on poverty on a scale not known since the Great Depression.
We also have rioting, not peaceful protesting, in the streets of many California cities, and in Democratic cities all over the county. No action is taken to quell the violence, looting, and destruction or to hold the organizers and participants accountable.
California has also seen large and destructive wildfires in the last few years, but there has been no comprehensive forestry and wild-land management proposals made. The only action has been to shut off electricity to millions of people while blaming climate change and utilities. At the same time, more and more demand is being put on our over stressed electrical grid, leading to blackouts and other failures, with demand ever increasing with the promotion of electric automobiles and restrictions and bans on natural gas appliances.
When it comes to the safety of our lives and property, the Democrats have gutted our criminal justice system, with even more attacks on our safety recently. Petty crime is ignored and often not even prosecuted. Petty crimes, such as theft and vandalism, drive inflation as grocers have recently stated, and greatly lower overall quality of life. Violent criminals and sex offenders are being turned out onto the streets due to COVID.
The police are seeing their funding greatly reduced and their actions constantly questioned. This leaves law abiding citizens to fend for themselves, with laws greatly restricting firearm purchase and ownership, restricting choice and requiring sub-capacity magazines.
Finally, the oppressive tax, fee, and regulatory situation that Democrats promote. We pay ever increasing fees and taxes, just to watch public infrastructure fall into disrepair or be poorly constructed. Oroville Dam and the construction of the east span of the Bay Bridge come to mind as public infrastructure management failures.
Environmental policy is just as bad, with regulations that are destructive to business, cause inflation, and leave farmers without water just to mention a few effects. Taxes and fees range from oppressive for the average citizen to oppressive for those who have achieved financial success. The tax system punishes those who are in the best position to build new businesses and provide more jobs, easing many social and economic problems.
In closing, think of the big picture in this election. Think about what will build a strong country, economically, militarily, and morally. Think of your basic Constitutional rights. Think of the safety and welfare of yourself and your family and your personal responsibility to provide safety.
Think about returning this country to the bastion of freedom and self-reliance it once was, and the economic and industrial power that was the envy of the world.
Josh Heide
Napa
