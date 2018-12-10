For seven decades, a rail line along California's North Coast carried logs, lumber and passengers. The track was extremely expensive to maintain because of the region’s rugged terrain and heavy winter rains.
Improvements to Highway 101 eventually made it obsolete and it was deactivated in the 1960s. After decades of disuse and much lobbying by regional economic and political interests, the rail line was reactivated in 1989, at least on paper, with the creation of the North Coast Railroad Authority.
The NCRA actually ran some trains for a few years until federal rail safety officials shut down service in the 1990s because of track deterioration. It then became a paper railroad that existed primarily to extract handouts from state and federal governments.
In 2000, political enablers cranked up a fundraising drive that generated about $60,000 for then-Gov. Gray Davis’ campaign treasury. Davis subsequently allocated $60 million in so-called “congestion relief” funds for the railroad. Some of the $60 million was designated to repay half of a $12 million federal loan that local congressman Mike Thompson had obtained for the NCRA. Thompson later arranged for the loan to be forgiven.
The taxpayer funding was based on assurances that the rail line could operate again. It hasn't, although some very limited freight service in Sonoma County has been provided. The authority’s officials told the California Transportation Commission last year that the agency had never been financially self-sufficient and has crushing debts.
This year, the NCRA proposed a tourist train around Humboldt Bay, but the transportation commission said it was too sketchy to warrant support and suggested that the Legislature revisit its 1989 decision to create the NCRA.
A Senate bill has currently been introduced to dissolve the NCRA, which should never have been created in the first place. It would transfer NCRA property closest to San Francisco Bay to the Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit District for local transportation use and other rights-of-way to the Great Redwood Trail Agency for conversion into hiking trails.
Finally, therefore, one embarrassing boondoggle may be given a merciful death. But how about that bullet train to nowhere?
Texas is building a 240-mile train between Houston and Dallas for $15 billion without any tax dollars. Environmental issues in Texas, unlike California, are not used to extort business or the public. The Texas project is based on the free market where business people are free to make their own decisions and take the risks involved.
Governor Brown's plans would spend upwards of $200 billion tax dollars to build a train (which will not be high speed) to nowhere. Once built, there will be no money to operate the system. The "High Speed Rail" plan involves high costs and high taxes and guaranteed failure as the result.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association