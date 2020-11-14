Calistoga pushes for south PG&E connection (copy)

On Nov. 2, I emailed the letter below to the three PG&E representatives for whom I have contact information. As of Nov. 6, I've not received a reply.

I know others at city hall have also attempted — even at the state and national levels, so far unsuccessfully — to ameliorate our electrical service. I understand PG&E is working diligently to restore electricity to its service regions, and I'm sure we fully appreciate those tremendous efforts. Nonetheless, the concerns of Calistogans are valid and deserve acknowledgment. Here is the letter I sent the PG&E representatives:

“As a Calistoga City Council member, I've received two requests from the public:

1) (A Change.org petition) asks that Calistoga's electricity be rerouted to come from the south instead of from Lake County. The hope would be to decrease the number and effect of PSPS events. Can you comment on the idea? Is it feasible? Are there technical obstacles? Is it a matter of timing, or funding?