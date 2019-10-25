In honor of the birthday and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the MLK Coalition, Napa County Office of Education, League of Women Voters of Napa County, Napa Valley CanDo, and Napa County Library are pleased to announce the 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest, open to middle school and high school students throughout Napa County.
This year’s theme asks contestants to reflect on two quotes from Dr. King.
The first quote states, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.”
The second quote reflects on courage, “Courage faces fear and thereby masters it.”
Contestants are then prompted to “write about a time at school, with friends, or in the wider community when you faced a moral dilemma or an unjust situation. Write about how you acted, or wish you had acted. Did you act with the courage of your beliefs? Explain.”
Entries should be limited to no more than 600 words and must include the student’s name, grade level, school name, and a contact phone number. Entries may be submitted via email to aisha.rivera@countyofnapa.org or via U.S. mail to 2020 MLK Essay Contest, 1195 Third Street, Suite 310, Napa, Calif. 94559.
The deadline to submit an entry is Friday, Nov. 22. Winners from each grade level (6th-12th) will win a $20 gift card to Napa Bookmine and be recognized as part of the MLK Community Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 5 p.m.
One special winner from both middle school and high school will be selected to win a grand prize and must be available to read their piece at this year’s celebration (coaching and assistance for public speaking is available to winners).
For questions or more information, please contact Aisha Rivera at aisha.rivera@countyofnapa.org or (707) 254-4154.
