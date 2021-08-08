Calling all Americans who put country before party

Once again it is time to step up. Once again it is necessary to come to the aid of your government, and the people of California — and consequentially, the people of the United States. As Benjamin Franklin allegedly said in response to the question, What kind of government have you given us?
"A Republic ... if you can keep it!"
And that's the deal — one's first responsibility in maintaining a democracy is to participate in that democracy.
Participation means two things:
Vote: Whatever method you chose -- mail it in, drop boxes, or hand delivery to Election Central -- Do it. This recall is an attempt to undo the governor-race landslide win of Gov. Newsom. In other words, to overturn an election the runner-up, John Cox, lost by the greatest margin in California history.
Talk to your friends and remind them that this is yet another crucial election. Remind them of what the Republican Party has come to. In 2018, the Democratic candidate for California governor, Gavin Newsom, defeated Republican candidate, John Cox, in a record-breaking landslide. 62% of California voters chose a progressive, humanistic candidate who listens and is able to make the hard-call decisions.
Now, nearly three years later, the defeated Republicans, just like their hero, the former president, are trying to undo the results of a legitimate election, with John Cox, an uber-conservative businessman with no political experience other than losing a half-dozen campaigns, leading the charge. The 2018 campaign for governor was apparently his best effort, as noted by Calmatters.org:
"In nearly half a dozen political campaigns, John Cox has embraced the persona of the anti-politician assailing a corrupt establishment. He’s never come close to winning. But in 2018, the Republican iconoclast has finally become a contender."
The "contender" was crushed by Gov. Newsom in 2018 — so he, and his ilk, are trying to redact the results of the 2018 election by attacking Gov. Newsom for saving lives -- for that is what he has done by following health and science experts and their protocols to mitigate the devastating mismanagement of the former president.
California early recognized and understood the nature and consequences of an unchecked pandemic. Republicans demanded a vaccine and simultaneously demanded everything continue as though normal, ignoring the daily count of those contracting COVID-19, or those who died.
When vaccines were developed, Republicans blocked their use, made wearing masks a political issue instead of a health issue, and the result is another surge of infections.
As I write this, over 4 million Californians have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 64,419 have died.
Nationally, nearly 36 million have been infected. Of those, 630,000 have died.
The Delta Variant is more contagious, more deadly, and more pernicious. News reports are noting that almost all new infections are of the Delta Variant; that almost all deaths now are from unvaccinated victims of the Delta Variant.
Masking works; vaccines work; social distancing works; but the Republicans are trying to get a candidate into the office who will ignore these guidelines.
This Republican attempt to suppress the results of the 2018 election is costing an estimated $276 million. Wasted tax money. Your tax money. The next election is only a little more than a year away.
Got that? They are forcing California to spend more than a quarter-billion tax dollars to undermine an election they lost. We must do all those cliched things: strengthen our resolve, join grassroots activists, and stay the course. These are incredibly difficult and complex times and we must maintain support for Governor Newsom.
And keep in mind, the current upsurge in the Delta Variant is largely assigned to the Republican-fueled misinformation about masks and vaccines. Their provable lies are killing people. And they want a governor who to goes along with that.
Some recall supporters have been shown to be Q-Anon wackos. Others are linked to white supremacist organizations. Many are blind cult followers of the former president. Much of the big money behind it all comes from out of state.
The worst is they might get around that crushing 2018 defeat by the very divisive process provided by a recall election.
So, please, come out and vote. Every election from here on out is an active defense of democracy in a very literal sense against a constant assault from the extreme white supremacist right. They are trying to convert California into another Georgia or Alabama.
I say No to the recall. I invite you to also say No, and vote to retain Gov. Newsom for the remainder of his term and let him finish his work.
Richard Bruns
Napa