Calling all Americans who put country before party

Masking works; vaccines work; social distancing works; but the Republicans are trying to get a candidate into the office who will ignore these guidelines.

This Republican attempt to suppress the results of the 2018 election is costing an estimated $276 million. Wasted tax money. Your tax money. The next election is only a little more than a year away.

Got that? They are forcing California to spend more than a quarter-billion tax dollars to undermine an election they lost. We must do all those cliched things: strengthen our resolve, join grassroots activists, and stay the course. These are incredibly difficult and complex times and we must maintain support for Governor Newsom.

And keep in mind, the current upsurge in the Delta Variant is largely assigned to the Republican-fueled misinformation about masks and vaccines. Their provable lies are killing people. And they want a governor who to goes along with that.

Some recall supporters have been shown to be Q-Anon wackos. Others are linked to white supremacist organizations. Many are blind cult followers of the former president. Much of the big money behind it all comes from out of state.

The worst is they might get around that crushing 2018 defeat by the very divisive process provided by a recall election.