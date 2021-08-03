Calling all Napa veterans

All of us have answered our nation's call to arms. We, in doing so, were prepared to give our lives in defense of our country, or to protect our nation's interest.
This is a call to all veterans to step up to the plate once again. We are at a critical juncture in our country's history. With all the political and social unrest, and the economic upheaval, caused by a pandemic. We have some serious problems and it's going to take some serious people to solve them. The American people have a history of rising to meet the challenges they face.
The one thing that may save us all, is Americana. You know - country music, rock and roll, baseball, football, Christmas parades, 4th of July parades, mom, apple pie, the American Dream, and many other traditions, (The American Way) all things American.
The American Legion has become a part of Americana since its founding over 100 years ago. Although there are some American Legion Posts in large cities, they are not usually as ingrained, or influential as they are in small cities and towns.
Change is a constant in life, mostly for the good, sometimes for the worse. Mostly we accept change, like it or not, because it is inevitable. You could stop by the American Legion Post 113 most days until recently for coffee, a soda, beer, cocktail, or glass of wine, watch sports on TV, listen to music on the jukebox, play a game of pool, or play card games like cribbage.
The way people traditionally socialize is changing. With this change, Americana is slipping away. Although socializing is one function of the American Legion, the main functions are community involvement, support of veterans and representation before government.
How sad will be the day when there are no more American Legion functions at Veterans' Memorial Park honoring veterans. How sad will be the day when there is no color guard to support veterans' families and honor veterans at their funerals. How sad will be the day when we start losing veterans' benefits, because we can no longer support a representative before government.
Once there were many; now there are only a few Veterans organizations left in Napa and Napa County. Once American Legion Post 113 is gone from Napa, it will never exist again. Please do not let that happen. We are very much in need of more active members. We need your active participation.
Since its founding in 1919, the American Legion membership was limited to honorably discharged veterans who served during war time. After many years of lobbying to change membership to include all honorably discharged veterans, that has been a reality for a couple of years.
Thank you for your service. American Legion Post 113 meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Post 113 is located at 1240 Pearl Street, Napa. I look forward to welcoming you to our post.
Ed LaBrada, life member American
Legion Post 113