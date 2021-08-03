Calling all Napa veterans

All of us have answered our nation's call to arms. We, in doing so, were prepared to give our lives in defense of our country, or to protect our nation's interest.

This is a call to all veterans to step up to the plate once again. We are at a critical juncture in our country's history. With all the political and social unrest, and the economic upheaval, caused by a pandemic. We have some serious problems and it's going to take some serious people to solve them. The American people have a history of rising to meet the challenges they face.

The one thing that may save us all, is Americana. You know - country music, rock and roll, baseball, football, Christmas parades, 4th of July parades, mom, apple pie, the American Dream, and many other traditions, (The American Way) all things American.

The American Legion has become a part of Americana since its founding over 100 years ago. Although there are some American Legion Posts in large cities, they are not usually as ingrained, or influential as they are in small cities and towns.