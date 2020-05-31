Campaign in a fair and honest way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kudos to Scott Sedgley for his response to Mike Harris's letter to the editor and exposing the untruths contained therein ("Letter was wrong about Gentry's position on civic center," May 22). I think it provides a glimpse in to why he is the best choice for mayor this November.

There are many reasons I support Scott, not the least of which is that I have known him since elementary school here in Napa and am well familiar with his life of service in public safety.

In the months to come, I plan to expound on those reasons in future letters to the editor. In the meantime, I am troubled by the fact that a supporter of his opponent would seek to insult our collective levels of intelligence by spreading untruths. I won't use the "L" word here but needless to say, this is disappointing.

This election should be conducted on the facts and the candidates positions on local issues as well as consideration of character and integrity. If this is an example of how Ms. Gentry's campaign is going to be run, it's a sorry situation to be sure.