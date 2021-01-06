Can city government fix traffic problems during COVID-19?

Here are the highlights or should I say low lights from my submission to Traffic Calming:

• Surveys conducted by Napa on street traffic determine how speed limits are set. Once the survey results are done, State law prevents a city from lowering the limit. The next survey for S. Jefferson is scheduled for 2021 and if the results show traffic moving at say 35 mph, state law will require Napa to increase the limit to 35 mph.

• Accidents on our stretch of road are quite common. I remember seeing six or seven in the past 12 months. However, only those accidents reported to police are considered. I was told the official count fell below the number to be considered unsafe.

• My submission mentioned that pedestrians have difficulty crossing the street because vehicles travel so fast. That didn’t qualify for “calming’ because vehicles have the right of way on our street; they have no obligations to stop when someone is at an intersection trying to cross. That policy rejection really hurt.

• I also suggested adding crosswalks. Napa does not support crosswalks in neighborhoods. Mr. Moore pointed out that a famous study found that crosswalks can give pedestrians a false sense of safety and at times they cross without looking. So adding crosswalks didn’t fly.