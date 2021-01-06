Can city government fix traffic problems during COVID-19?

Here is an all-too-familiar conundrum facing Napa since the Coronavirus arrived to mess up just about everything: I’m referring to speeding on neighborhood streets. The conundrum is should neighborhoods ask the city to address a problem that typically requires staffing and money to fix? Or do we sit back and wait for better times?
My neighborhood has had a traffic problem (speeding) for years on our street (South Jefferson between Old Sonoma Road and Imola). Some of us have spoken with Napa Police complaining that vehicles exceed the 30 mph limit. Most times the officers said they were part of the patrol division and if they saw a problem they would respond. Otherwise, it’s the job of the Traffic Unit (since disbanded).
Napa’s Traffic Calming Process
I decided to take a police officer’s suggestion and submit a request to Napa’s Traffic Calming Process. Created in 2005, the plan is designed to offer a variety of traffic management alternatives to citizens. I filled out the forms, measured the street and counted about 700 vehicles per hour around 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. I then selected five changes included in the plan that seemed to fit the situation on S. Jefferson.
I was fortunate to meet with Napa’s Transportation Engineer, Ed Moore to go over my submission. He’s been in the transportation business for many years and he knows his stuff. He tried to find a workable solution for S. Jefferson but at every turn city and/or state policy overrode my arguments and suggestions.
Here are the highlights or should I say low lights from my submission to Traffic Calming:
• Surveys conducted by Napa on street traffic determine how speed limits are set. Once the survey results are done, State law prevents a city from lowering the limit. The next survey for S. Jefferson is scheduled for 2021 and if the results show traffic moving at say 35 mph, state law will require Napa to increase the limit to 35 mph.
• Accidents on our stretch of road are quite common. I remember seeing six or seven in the past 12 months. However, only those accidents reported to police are considered. I was told the official count fell below the number to be considered unsafe.
• My submission mentioned that pedestrians have difficulty crossing the street because vehicles travel so fast. That didn’t qualify for “calming’ because vehicles have the right of way on our street; they have no obligations to stop when someone is at an intersection trying to cross. That policy rejection really hurt.
• I also suggested adding crosswalks. Napa does not support crosswalks in neighborhoods. Mr. Moore pointed out that a famous study found that crosswalks can give pedestrians a false sense of safety and at times they cross without looking. So adding crosswalks didn’t fly.
• My last recommendation was to install solar radar devices that show speed. Even if they don’t record vehicles' speed, they can help slow vehicles down. The hardware cost $3,000 to $5,000 with installation at $10,000, so it was a non-starter given the severe budget shortfall.
In short, my traffic calming request was more frustrating than fruitful. Vehicles 1, Neighborhoods 0.
Next Stop: Napa’s Police Department
Napa’s five-position Traffic Unit was disbanded earlier in 2020. When it was eliminated the unit was down to three officers. The move was done to save money as well as fill other duties where the department is short-handed. The Patrol Division has not picked up the slack in terms of traffic enforcement. In the department’s defense two factors need to be acknowledged: 1) with COVID-19, public response staff have been advised to limit direct face-to-face public contact, and 2) Recruiting police officers to fill openings has become more challenging this year.
I submitted a Public Records Request to the city of Napa asking for data on traffic citations issued this year and in 2019 for the same timeframe.
Here’s what I found:
2019 total moving traffic citations issued: 1,354;
2019 citations for speeding: 852;
2020 total moving citations for the same period: 145;
2020 citations for speeding: 83.
2020 citations for speeding on S. Jefferson: 0
How about applying for a state grant for traffic enforcement?
Good idea but its been done before. A previous state grant had to be forfeited because Napa failed to meet staffing requirements included in the grant.
In summary: More than a few ‘barricades” stand in the way of solving vehicle speed in Napa. We are all aware of the significant budget shortfall. Napa’s Police Department is not adequately staffed and unfortunately, the department assigns traffic as a low priority. The 2005 Traffic Calming process is vehicle-centric and it's time to bring it up to date.
On the positive side, we have a new mayor, Scott Sedgley, who has a background that couldn’t be better suited to deal with a conundrum like this. My area of town, District 4, finally has a council member living in the district, Bernie Narvaez. It’s long overdue. Perhaps Steve Potter, Napa’s City Manager will step-up with a solution.
The worse thing Napa can do is nothing.
Bob Archibald
Napa