I was in an accident on the afternoon of Aug. 5 after entering Highway 29 southbound from Trower Avenue. I was driving a green Rav4 and was in the second lane from the right and turned right onto Highway 29.
The dark Green Chevy Express van in the far right lane next to me didn’t realize my lane had the option to turn right, and he veered into my passenger side front door, crushing it in.
We pulled over and he was very nice and admitted the accident was 100% his fault and said his insurance would take care of everything. Of all the people at the intersection at that time, not one person pulled over to volunteer to be a witness.
I called the police to take a report just in case but they wouldn’t come out because no one was injured. I called my dad who was there within 5 minutes and the man admitted to him it was 100% his fault again.
Unfortunately, his story changed when he told his insurance company I veered into him instead. Now, after two months of trying to get this resolved, they’ve denied the claim and my damages are almost $3,000.
My only recourse is to take him to small claims court, but it will be my word against his, unless someone who saw the accident will help me by making a statement. Please, if you remember seeing this, please contact me to help me out in this case.
I’m hoping there is someone out there willing to do the right thing, as the person that hit me is not going too apparently. Please email me at par4trc@mail.com.
Adam Jones
Napa