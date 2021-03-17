Cancel Culture is alive and well

I mistakenly thought that the San Francisco School Board was the best example of small-minded thinking, but now we find that Marin County Board of Supervisors and other Marin towns may also have small minds on their boards. The urge to rename the 43-mile Sir Francis Drake Boulevard is the latest attempt to remake the world as a perfect place by rewriting or destroying history.

History can’t be destroyed or changed even though we may not like some of it. The history of our grand country is filled with the brave works of imperfect people. The explorers, the immigrants, the founders, the slaves and people who followed, risked their lives to build and sustain this great country—all were imperfect people. Many were abusers, enslavers, killers, racists and thieves at the same time that they were creating our history. Now, some want to clean this past history by renaming, destroying and remaking our past.

When the name Drake is removed from that 43 miles of Marin road, what can replace it? Any name will immediately or eventually tarnish. The roads and streets could be numbered. We could number the streets and then number the counties, then number the states and countries and even the planets and stars. Finally, there would be no stigma or disgrace to our numbered lives. Our existence would be that more perfect, knowing nothing of our past. Wiping clean our history would give us all such relief.