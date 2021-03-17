Cancel Culture is alive and well

I mistakenly thought that the San Francisco School Board was the best example of small-minded thinking, but now we find that Marin County Board of Supervisors and other Marin towns may also have small minds on their boards. The urge to rename the 43-mile Sir Francis Drake Boulevard is the latest attempt to remake the world as a perfect place by rewriting or destroying history.
History can’t be destroyed or changed even though we may not like some of it. The history of our grand country is filled with the brave works of imperfect people. The explorers, the immigrants, the founders, the slaves and people who followed, risked their lives to build and sustain this great country—all were imperfect people. Many were abusers, enslavers, killers, racists and thieves at the same time that they were creating our history. Now, some want to clean this past history by renaming, destroying and remaking our past.
When the name Drake is removed from that 43 miles of Marin road, what can replace it? Any name will immediately or eventually tarnish. The roads and streets could be numbered. We could number the streets and then number the counties, then number the states and countries and even the planets and stars. Finally, there would be no stigma or disgrace to our numbered lives. Our existence would be that more perfect, knowing nothing of our past. Wiping clean our history would give us all such relief.
Over 400 years ago, Sir Francis Drake crossed a violent ocean, sailed up the west coast of the Americas in a small ship landing allegedly in Marin County, claiming California for England. Even though they may have enslaved or killed some that they met, they also had to worry about being killed or enslaved themselves, as was the custom. There were no hotels, or restaurants, or ibuprofen tablets to make their lives easier while at work. Life and death were closer back then.
The history that these brave, but imperfect people left us is to be appreciated for the good it conveyed to the imperfect lives that we live today. The solution is, as it always has been, to make your own history, but be sure that you don’t embarrass, or create any ill-will, or harm to others in any way while doing so. This includes future harm, as people’s attitudes change from generation to generation. Small minds can’t solve these concerns.
Geoff Wood
Napa
