Candidates are neither saints or villans

Observations regarding Ellyn Elson's letter published July 21 ("The stakes are high in Napa mayoral election").
The most contentious and expensive campaign cycles in history! In her view, in the mayoral race Napans have a simple choice to make: Do they want to vote for Scott Sedgley, the personification of integrity, dignity, and honesty, or do they want to elect a dividing, deceitful and reckless mayor, personified by Napa's Doris Gentry?
I have met Mr. Sedgley recently and I have known Ms. Gentry for a number of years. I like both of these candidates. I disagree with Ms. Elson's conclusion that Mr. Sedgley is fit for the job while Doris Gentry is not.
Mr. Sedgley has a huge obstacle to overcome because of the controversy over Doris Gentry using in her campaign the title of Vice Mayor, a position she had been appointed to fill. The harsh overreach by the current mayor and council members has resulted in a wave of positive publicity for Doris Gentry.
The article in the New Yorker by David Sedaris ("Undecided" published on October 27, 2008) did not appear relevant to me.
Mr. Sedgley has saved lives as a firefighter and that is commendable. On the same level, Doris Gentry has prevented young lives from going off the rails when she spent many years as a foster mom. That type of dedication is commendable as well.
Let Doris Gentry's voting record speak for itself. The voters of Napa County have eyes and ears, plus brains, to process what they see and hear. Can we maybe agree that it is not helpful to lift one candidate up to sainthood while the other one is dragged through the mud?
Maren Daglia
Napa
