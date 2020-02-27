CanDo’s Give!Guide: inspiring a community of givers

In 2013, Joe Peatman took a risk. Thank goodness he did.
Back then, Napa Valley CanDo was a tiny grassroots organization of neighbors helping neighbors. Despite having no office, no employees, and not yet being a nonprofit, in our first four years we’d done some big things. Among them, CanDo had led the successful charge, county-wide, to minimize distribution of single-use plastic bags.
With our membership and reputation growing, we had our eye on a Portland, Oregon project. We felt confident that we could adapt it to provide a valuable service for Napa County nonprofits. CanDo volunteers would orchestrate a collaborative year-end campaign to raise awareness and funds for organizations from Calistoga to American Canyon. Believing at our core that everyone can be a philanthropist, donations would begin at $10.
But big dreams, creative energy, well-honed organizational skills, and mentoring from the good folks in Oregon would take us just so far. We needed seed money.
Enter Mr. Peatman and the Gasser Foundation. With their initial financial support, we were able to entice others onboard. Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide was born.
In 2019, our seventh year, this remarkable experiment that so reflects the Valley’s CanDo spirit raised just under half a million dollars for 46 participating nonprofits. To date, we’ve now raised over $2.3 million for 115 organizations. And CanDo, still with no office or employees – though now a proud nonprofit – takes no fee for this work. It’s a gift from our volunteers to the communities we serve.
A big shout-out is in order to those committed businesses that help make it so. In 2019, our Give!Guide Guardians included the Napa Valley Vintners, Mechanics Bank, the City of Napa and Napa Recycling and Waste Services, and new this year Blue Oak School, and AUL.
But wait, there’s more: 1,350 donors this year were eligible for free thank-you gifts generously provided by Anette’s Chocolates, Ritual Coffee Roasting, Napa Valley Art Supplies, Tannery Bend Beerworks and The CIA at Copia.
To these community-minded businesses, our participating nonprofits, and the donors who just say “Yes”, thank you. We’re so proud to know you.
Inspired to get involved? Especially when it sometimes seems that the world has gone awry, CanDo has ways, large and small, to make a difference. You want to help. We make it easy. NapaValleyCanDo@gmail.com or call (707) 252-7743.
Hilary Zunin
President, Napa Valley CanDo