CanDo’s Give!Guide: inspiring a community of givers

In 2013, Joe Peatman took a risk. Thank goodness he did.

Back then, Napa Valley CanDo was a tiny grassroots organization of neighbors helping neighbors. Despite having no office, no employees, and not yet being a nonprofit, in our first four years we’d done some big things. Among them, CanDo had led the successful charge, county-wide, to minimize distribution of single-use plastic bags.

With our membership and reputation growing, we had our eye on a Portland, Oregon project. We felt confident that we could adapt it to provide a valuable service for Napa County nonprofits. CanDo volunteers would orchestrate a collaborative year-end campaign to raise awareness and funds for organizations from Calistoga to American Canyon. Believing at our core that everyone can be a philanthropist, donations would begin at $10.

But big dreams, creative energy, well-honed organizational skills, and mentoring from the good folks in Oregon would take us just so far. We needed seed money.

Enter Mr. Peatman and the Gasser Foundation. With their initial financial support, we were able to entice others onboard. Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide was born.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}