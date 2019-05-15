Marijuana is a taboo subject but it shouldn't be. Many people, young and old, use medical marijuana to help with their ailments.
Marijuana helps treat many things like; Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy (seizures), muscle spasms, schizophrenia, cancer, depression, anxiety and so much more.
I believe marijuana should be legal everywhere, not just by the state but federally too. I think it is ridiculous that alcohol is legal and marijuana isn’t.
I have a relative who is an extreme alcoholic. I have seen what alcohol can do to a person, how it negatively affects a person's mind and body. Marijuana, on the other hand, only positively affects a person's mind and body.
Research shows that more that 88,000 people die of alcohol abuse every year. No one has ever died from smoking marijuana. Perhaps the few times someone has died from smoking marijuana was when it was laced with meth, cocaine, and possibly even laundry detergent or bath salts.
The legalization of marijuana will help so many people cure their pains and disabilities. And that is why I support the legalization of marijuana.
Dan'i Massie
Napa