Can't see the forest for the (burning) trees?

Dear Valley moms: We went from the “new normal” of a pandemic to “are you kidding me?”
Our valley used to be a peaceful, warm, and inviting sanctuary to escape to, not from — until now. When people ask me how am I doing, I usually reply “do you mean right now because this may change in an hour.” I wish that we all had a crystal ball to say, “We are all going to be ok” or that we could magically Rubik’s Cube our lives back together to what felt somewhat normal.
We may not have any magic tricks, but we still the power of our community to help us manage through this crisis.
I usually would say, “Let us come up for air” but H-O-W when we are so far under water trying to survive a pandemic, working while homeschooling, blazing heat waves, and insatiable fires spitting toxic smoke our way? There seems to be little relief in sight when we cannot even count on fresh air to cure us from a stressful day and spend at least 20 minutes outside to revitalize our body and mind.
Many of us by now have either lost our marbles or gone feral with our children. Our body needs to release, we have literally been living in a pressure cooker. It is OK to cry, let go or show our vulnerable side. Our children don’t expect us to be superheroes — allowing them to see us go through these emotions will ultimately teach them vital coping mechanisms too.
Right now, it probably feels like we all have reached our breaking point. In the last weeks, our hearts have poured out as we have witnessed friends lose their homes, try to save their homes, and treasured landmarks engulfed by flames while our heroes continue to try to save our valleys.
So many of you did not give the virus a second thought when friends needed shelter and welcomed them in – our humanity kicks in and our COVID fears take a back seat so that we can manage “what matters today.”
And now, there are days when we may be too overwhelmed to even see the forest for the trees. We all, at some point, reach our breaking points and it is important to remember to continue to apply basic coping tools to your daily life (after you have cried or melted down, of course). Humor, if you can find it in you, is still one of our "best escape routes."
And don’t forget, even when the day seems hopeless or you think enough is enough, to reach out to someone that can lift you up!. The power of our mommy tribe is what has gotten us thus far.
Mindfulness Tools for the Exhausted Mom (twisted edition)
the Pandemic + Homeschooling + Work + Heat Waves + Fires + Smog
Does it Matter?
“Let it go”, it worked for Elsa!
Self-Care: Go hide for 30 minutes in a closet or even under the bed if you bothered to vacuum!
Connect: Call that friend, you know the one you have enough dirt on and can fully unload with.
Unwind: Go for that guilty pleasure — do not worry, we all do it.
Disconnect: Skip social media for two hours and be fully present, that’s when you’ll notice you never finished that bottle of wine.
Delegate: Use your power of seduction to lure your partner into the kitchen. Now inform them that they are in charge of dinner tonight.
Boundaries: Hang this sign on your door: PMS = “Pack my Sh*t “(if fire gets closer).
With love and support, mom of our Valley tribe.
Cecilia Poggi, founder
Coaching with Gusto
