Can't see the forest for the (burning) trees?

Dear Valley moms: We went from the “new normal” of a pandemic to “are you kidding me?”

Our valley used to be a peaceful, warm, and inviting sanctuary to escape to, not from — until now. When people ask me how am I doing, I usually reply “do you mean right now because this may change in an hour.” I wish that we all had a crystal ball to say, “We are all going to be ok” or that we could magically Rubik’s Cube our lives back together to what felt somewhat normal.

We may not have any magic tricks, but we still the power of our community to help us manage through this crisis.

I usually would say, “Let us come up for air” but H-O-W when we are so far under water trying to survive a pandemic, working while homeschooling, blazing heat waves, and insatiable fires spitting toxic smoke our way? There seems to be little relief in sight when we cannot even count on fresh air to cure us from a stressful day and spend at least 20 minutes outside to revitalize our body and mind.