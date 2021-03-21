 Skip to main content
Can't we all just get along?

Thanks for your comments Mr. Moser ("Mr. Magoo school of historiography," March 14) on my letter ("The Real Civil War," March 6). It's always good to listen to another person's viewpoint. Don't you agree? But would you believe it? Some people don't like to do that. They become angry and snarky, sarcastic and uncivil. And that's sad. Very sad. I'm a firm believer in what Rodney King said. " I just want to say, can't we all get along? Can't we all get along?" Who can argue with that?

Kent Cohea

Napa

